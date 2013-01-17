Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, expects to expand its loan book by 15 percent this year, its chief financial officer said at a press conference on Thursday.
The bank earlier reported a 20 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit.
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
* Freddie MAC says approximately $1.1 billion in k certificates are expected to settle on or about June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: