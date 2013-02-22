WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican banking group Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Friday it made use of a syndicated loan of 10.2 billion pesos ($800 million) to boost capital at its main bank after its recent purchase of Spanish bank BBVA's pension fund.
Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank, is the group's flagship bank.
In January, Grupo Banorte signed off on the purchase of BBVA's pension fund for $1.735 billion, becoming Mexico's largest fund, with nearly a third of the market.
The bank recently reported fourth-quarter 2012 profits were up 20 percent, helped by lower costs and an increase in funds under management.
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* Says it completes establishment of investment management JV in Xiamen city, on May 26