MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexican bank Banorte , which has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, said on Wednesday it plans to sell up to $3 billion in its shares, sending its stock tumbling more than 5 percent.

Banorte said the offering, which it expects to complete in July pending regulatory approval, will help boost its capital position as well as pay for recent acquisitions.

The bank is well capitalized but the size of the offering prompted investors to sell shares, concerned by the prospect of dilution.

"It is growing, it is buying things. That is no bad thing," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City.

But, he added, "It dilutes the shares. If I was a shareholder, I would rather sell shares and take part in the offer. It is very natural."

Mexico's biggest locally owned bank has been expanding aggressively since its billion-dollar purchase of boutique bank Ixe in 2011, taking advantage of weakness at its foreign-owned rivals that have been hurt by the financial crisis in Europe and the United States.

At the end of March, Banorte had Tier 1 capital, a measure of a bank's capital strength, of about 13 percent, well above standards required by global regulators.

Shares in the company sank nearly 10 percent to 73.60 pesos in morning trading after the announcement, falling to their lowest level since November 2012, before paring losses to trade at 76.72 pesos.

Banorte dragged Mexico's broader IPC stock index down more than 2 percent to its lowest level in nearly a year. The U-S.-traded ADRs fell nearly 7 percent.

Monterrey-based Banorte said on Tuesday it would buy the half of an insurance and pension business belonging to Italian insurer Generali SpA it does not already own for $857.5 million.

Earlier this year, Banorte and Mexico's social security service IMSS closed a deal to buy Spanish bank BBVA's Mexican pension fund for $1.735 billion, creating Mexico's largest pension fund with 522 billion pesos ($41.5 billion) under management.

The company also owns a bank in Texas, Inter National Bank.

Banorte said it will conduct a primary public stock offering in Mexico and a private one in some foreign markets, including the United States.