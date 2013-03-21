MEXICO CITY, March 21 Spanish bank BBVA is set to invest $3.5 billion in Mexico to upgrade offices and information technology, BBVA's president said Thursday at an event at the Mexican president's official residence.

BBVA Bancomer, Mexico's biggest bank by assets, will designate $1.3 billion to renovate bank branches and $1.5 billion for new technology, said Francisco Gonzalez.

The other $700 million will be used to complete the construction of the bank's Mexican corporate offices, including its new skyscraper headquarters along Paseo de la Reforma, the capital city's major thoroughfare.

"This is an unprecedented investment. It's the biggest investment in the history of BBVA Bancomer, and one of the biggest investments carried out by a private company in Mexico in a short period of time," said Gonzalez at the event, alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Pena Nieto hailed the announced investment, saying it will ultimately help extend credit to more Mexicans.

Income from BBVA's businesses in Latin America and other emerging markets like Turkey last year helped soften the recession's blow in Spain, where bad debts rose and the bank took big write-downs on soured property deals.

Mexico provided just over 40 percent of the group's adjusted profits in 2012 - more than Spain. BBVA said it wanted to grow further in Mexico and in the rest of Latin America by investing in technology that could help it reach more customers, such as Internet and mobile phone banking. (Reporting by Armando Tovar in Mexico City and Robert Hetz in Madrid; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dan Grebler)