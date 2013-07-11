MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican brewers Grupo Modelo and Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, a unit of Heineken, have reached a deal with Mexico's competition watchdog to make the country's beer market more transparent following a complaint by a rival, Modelo said in a statement on Thursday.

SABMiller Plc had complained it had been unable to sell its Miller, Grolsch, Peroni and other brands in Mexico because retailers have exclusive agreements to sell Modelo or Heineken beers.

Modelo, which was bought by Brussels-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA this year, said its current exclusivity agreements would be honored, after which it would reduce them over the next few years.