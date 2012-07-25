WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's Bimbo, the world's largest breadmaker, on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit fell 0.8 percent.
Quarterly profit slipped to 888 million pesos ($66.6 million) from 895 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.