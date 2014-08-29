(Adds details from prospectus)
MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexican bread maker Grupo
Bimbo, the world's largest baker and maker of Entenmann's cakes
and Oroweat bread among other brands, said on Friday it is
planning to sell new shares in Mexico and abroad, marking its
first foreign listing.
Shares in Bimbo were the worst-performing stock on Mexico's
IPC stock index, falling 1.54 percent to 42.18 pesos in
morning trading, as investors reacted to the potential dilution
of their holdings.
The company is seeking to raise funds to pay down a credit
line it took out to pay for its acquisition earlier this year of
Canada Bread, as well as for general corporate financing
purposes, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with
Mexico's stock exchange.
The bread maker has been buying up bakeries in the United
States, Spain and most recently Canada helping secure its
position as the world's No. 1 baker by sales volume and revenue.
Bimbo, which also makes Thomas' English Muffins and Tia Rosa
tortillas, did not give details about how much it seeks to
raise, or when it could close the offering.
Citigroup's local unit Banamex was listed on the
prospectus as the bookrunner.
The company will hold an extraordinary board meeting on
September 18 to discuss the proposals, according to an earlier
filing with Mexico's stock exchange.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson)