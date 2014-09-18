MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday a meeting of its shareholders had approved a plan to issue up to an additional 201.25 million "A" shares in the company in Mexico and abroad.

Based on Bimbo's Wednesday closing price of 39.94 pesos, the issue could be worth up to 8.04 billion pesos ($607.17 million).

(1 US dollar = 13.2417 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez)