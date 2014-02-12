BRIEF-Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer
* Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo on Wednesday said it expects its acquisition of Canada Bread to add 10.5 percent to the Mexican firm's revenue.
Bimbo, one of the world's largest bread makers, also said it expects to receive all regulatory approvals for the deal in the second quarter.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far