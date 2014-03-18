MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo
said on Tuesday that it had gained approval from
Canada's competition regulator to buy Canada Bread Company
for $1.66 billion, its latest in a string of North
American takeovers.
The deal, which was announced in February, is still subject
to the approval of the United States' Department of Justice and
the Canadian Minister of Industry, Bimbo said, adding that it
expects both in the second quarter.
Grupo Bimbo, one of the world's largest bread makers, has
expanded its footprint in recent years, acquiring Sara Lee
Corp's North American bakery business in 2010 and buying Hostess
Brands' Beefsteak bread in 2013.
Shares in Bimbo were up 3.4 percent at 1850 GMT to 33.65
pesos after the announcement.