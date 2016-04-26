Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Bimbo, among the world's largest bread makers, said on Tuesday its net profit rose 57.6 percent to 1.37 billion pesos ($79.35 billion) in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.
In a statement, Bimbo said sales in the January through March period rose 13.2 percent to 56.64 billion pesos ($3.28 billion) due to growth in Mexico and other Latin American markets. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag