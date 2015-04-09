PARIS, April 9 Mexico has reported outbreaks of
highly pathogenic H7N3 bird flu virus in two backyards in the
states of Oaxaca and of Puebla in the southern part of the
country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on
Thursday.
Following a notification by the owners of an increase in
sudden death in birds, 139 birds were found infected by the
virus, the Mexican agriculture ministry said in a report posted
on the website of the Paris-based organisation.
"The official veterinary services launched the necessary
epidemiological investigation and the presence of highly
pathogenic avian influenza virus subtype H7N3 was confirmed," it
said.
Both outbreaks were confirmed as positive for avian
influenza on March 9.
So far, no epidemiological link had been identified between
them, it said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)