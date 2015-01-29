(Adds details on the scene,)
By Lizbeth Diaz and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 A gas truck explosion
decimated large parts of a maternity hospital on the western
edge of Mexico City on Thursday, killing one woman and a child
and leaving dozens injured, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel
Mancera said.
The head of national emergency services earlier said that
seven people had died, but the death toll was revised down by
Mancera, who said there had been confusion around the number.
One of the people who was believed to have died was actually
in very serious condition, he added.
The explosion destroyed around 70 percent of the hospital
and injured 66 people, 22 of them seriously, Mancera said. Three
people have been detained for their roles in the gas truck
explosion, and two of them have been hospitalized, he added.
Several babies were found alive under the rubble. Scores of
rescue workers continued digging through the concrete and
twisted metal for survivors.
People seeking information on family members gathered around
police lines that were set up to keep bystanders away from the
chaotic scene. Some of the injured were evacuated by helicopter,
and aerial footage showed firefighters scrambling over the
skeletal wreckage of the building.
"I am so worried about my sister. She's supposed to have
given birth. We brought her in yesterday," said Monserrat
Garduno, a 32-year-old nurse. "They won't let us pass. I want to
know how she is."
Ambulances waited at the scene to treat survivors. Around
100 people were in the hospital at the time of the explosion,
according to a city official.
A leak in a hose from the truck, which was fueling the
hospital's tanks, was believed to have triggered the explosion,
officials said.
"They tried to stop the leak, but it was not possible,"
Mancera said.
President Enrique Pena Nieto expressed sadness and
solidarity with the families of the victims on Twitter.
Many areas of Mexico City have no mains gas supply, and rely
on deliveries from gas trucks. Mancera said the gas truck
company involved had been working in Mexico City since 2007.
(Additional reporting by Anahi Rama and Michael O'Boyle;
Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernadette Baum, Toni Reinhold and
Andrew Hay)