(Updates death toll, adds pope tweet)
By Lizbeth Diaz and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 A gas truck explosion ripped
through a maternity hospital on the western edge of Mexico City
on Thursday, killing one woman and two children and injuring
dozens, authorities said, with several babies found alive in the
rubble.
A nurse and a child died after the blast, which destroyed
around 70 percent of the hospital, Mexico City Mayor Miguel
Angel Mancera said.
Speaking on national television, Mexico City's health
minister said another child had died and more than 70 people
were injured.
Several babies were found under the rubble. Scores of rescue
workers dug through the concrete and twisted metal for
survivors.
People seeking information on family members gathered around
police lines that were set up to keep bystanders away from the
chaotic scene earlier in the day. Some of the injured were
evacuated by helicopter, and aerial footage showed firefighters
scrambling over the skeletal wreckage of the building.
"I am so worried about my sister. She's supposed to have
given birth. We brought her in yesterday," said Monserrat
Garduno, a 32-year-old nurse. "They won't let us pass. I want to
know how she is."
Ambulances were at the scene to treat survivors. Around 100
people were in the hospital at the time of the explosion,
according to a city official.
A leak in a hose from the truck, which was fueling the
hospital's tanks, was believed to have triggered the explosion,
officials said.
"They tried to stop the leak, but it was not possible,"
Mancera said. Three people had been detained and two had been
hospitalized, he added.
Many areas of Mexico City have no mains gas supply, and rely
on deliveries from gas trucks. Mancera said the gas truck
company involved had been working in Mexico City since 2007.
President Enrique Pena Nieto gave his condolences on
Twitter, while Pope Francis urged his Twitter followers to pray
for the victims and their families.
(Additional reporting by Anahi Rama, Michael O'Boyle, Alexandra
Alper and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernadette
Baum, Toni Reinhold, Andrew Hay and Nick Macfie)