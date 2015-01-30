MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Plunged into chaos just
hours after entering this world, nine babies found alive after a
gas blast in a Mexican maternity hospital underwent DNA tests on
Friday in a bid to reunite them with their parents.
Thursday's blast devastated the hospital on the western edge
of Mexico City, sending a fireball into the air and killing a
nurse and two infants. But dozens of people, including mothers
and newborns, who were inside at the time survived, many cut by
broken glass.
"We have nine DNA tests pending," Mexico City Mayor Miguel
Angel Mancera said. "There are parents who have identified their
children, but as the babies did not have bracelets on, we have
to follow a protocol to identify them."
Mancera said several babies survived because their mothers
sheltered them with their own bodies during the blast.
A leak in a hose from a gas truck, which was fueling the
hospital's tanks, was believed to have triggered the explosion,
officials said.
Many areas of Mexico City have no mains gas supply and rely
on deliveries from gas trucks. Mancera said the gas truck
company involved had been working in Mexico City since 2007.
(Reporting by Liz Diaz and Anahi Rama; Writing by Simon
Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)