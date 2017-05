A fire-fighter (L) works at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY One woman and a child were killed when a gas explosion tore through a maternity hospital on the western edge of Mexico City on Thursday, the capital's mayor said, revising down an earlier toll of seven announced by national emergency services.

Officials said there had been confusion around the number of dead, and that another person believed to have died was in fact in a very serious condition.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)