* Planned changes to apply to all companies except Elektra
* Investors concerned move will damage index credibility
* Elektra is suing stock exchange and its CEO for damages
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Mexico's stock exchange said
on Wednesday that it will exclude retail and bank company
Elektra from planned changes to its benchmark IPC index, because
of a lawsuit filed by the company.
Grupo Elektra, owned by one of Mexico's richest
men, is suing the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and its
Chief Executive Luis Tellez for damages because its share price
dropped when the exchange announced in April it would change the
way it selected shares for the index.
Elektra won a type of injunction in July that prevents the
change in methodology for Elektra shares.
The exchange had hoped to get the injunction lifted before
the index changes were due to go into effect on Sept. 3 but it
has not been successful.
As a result, the bourse will leave Elektra out of the
planned index changes, although it will go ahead with measures
affecting the other 34 companies that make up the IPC.
That concerns analysts and investors, who believe this could
damage the credibility and independence of the index.
"To have one individual or one family move the index around
like Elektra is doing, I don't think it's fair to the rest of
the companies," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage
Intercam.
A spokesman for Elektra declined to comment. The timing for
a final decision in the case is unclear.
METHODOLOGY CHANGES
The Bolsa was prompted to make the methodology change it
announced in April because Elektra's lack of freely-available
shares contributed to a bubble that saw its share price triple
last year.
Ricardo Salinas is the billionaire owner of Elektra and
Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca. Elektra is
the only company to file suit over the index changes.
Salinas, who controls a large chunk of the shares, saw his
net worth soar last year on the back of Elektra's gains but that
was eroded this year when Elektra's share price more than halved
after the Bolsa announced its planned IPC changes.
The stock exchange had been seeking to adjust the index to
better reflect the freely-available shares of each company.
Elektra was using a derivative instrument known as an equity
swap to benefit from gains in its share price. The swap had the
side effect of tying up many of the shares that were not already
held by Salinas and his family.
The Bolsa is changing the index methodology to take into
account shares tied up by such derivatives, and hopes the
changes will improve the liquidity of the index.
The Bolsa is not the only index provider to have had
concerns about Elektra's limited shares. In May, MSCI removed
Elektra from its MSCI Mexico index, further hurting the
company's share price.
Salinas has a reputation in Mexico for being quick to pull
the trigger on lawsuits to support the interests of his
companies and this is not the first time he and his companies
have attracted controversy.
In 2005, the tycoon delisted Elektra and TV Azteca in the
United States after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charged him with fraud over a controversial debt deal at his
cell phone company Unefon.