Malaysian lenders RHB, AmBank say to begin merger talks
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores stock exchange said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy 5.9 percent of Series A shares in Lima's bourse, according to a regulatory filing.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
SEOUL, June 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought 290,000 tonnes of coal for August loading via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 X 2 Australia Trafigura/ around $71 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)