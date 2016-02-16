BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Mexico has set the spreads on its dual-tranche euro deal, according to a lead.
The six-year will price at 180bp over mid-swaps and the 15-year at 245bp over mid-swaps.
Guidance was 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps on the six-year and 250bp area for the 15-year, while marketing began earlier on Tuesday at price thoughts of swaps plus 190bp area and plus 255bp area.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the SEC-registered transaction.
Books are due to close at 2pm London time.
Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker)
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.