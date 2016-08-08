NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Order books on Mexico's two-part US
dollar bond sale have swelled close to US$6bn, one of the lead
banks told IFR on Monday.
The country is approaching investors with initial price
thoughts of T+165bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s
and T+225bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047.
Proceeds are going to redeem part or all of Mexico's
outstanding 5.625% 2017s.
Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds Monday. The SEC
registered transaction is expected to be rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)