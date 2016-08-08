NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico has filed for a new US dollar denominated global bond maturing 2047 and a tap of the existing 4.125% 2026 global bond, according to a filing on Monday.

BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners on the trade, according to the filing. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)