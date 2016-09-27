MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Investors on Tuesday
trimmed bets on interest rate hikes by Mexico's central bank
after the peso soared on the view that U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton fared better than rival Donald Trump
in a televised debate.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps fell sharply,
suggesting investors were eyeing less steep rate hikes in the
coming months. The battered peso surged, on track
for its best one-day percentage gain since June.
The yield on the 2-year Mexican swap contract, the most
liquid, was bid down 6-1/2 basis points.
The peso has plumbed record lows this month, hurt by
concerns that Trump could win the election and make good on his
promise to unwind free trade with Mexico and block remittances
to pay for a border wall.
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 62 percent of respondents felt
Clinton, a Democrat, won Monday's debate, while 27 percent
believed Trump, the Republican candidate, was the winner.
Fourteen of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll on Monday before
the debate expected Mexico's central bank would hike rates on
Thursday in a bid to support the peso and make sure the
currency's depreciation does not drive up inflation.
According to the median of the poll, Mexico's central bank
was expected to raise rates by half a percentage point to 4.75
percent.
Meanwhile, Mexican interest rate swaps point to an around 80
percent chance for a less aggressive 25 basis-point hike.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao)