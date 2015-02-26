BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q1 earnings per basic ADS $2.18
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has launched a 2.5bn dual tranche 2024 and 2045 bond issue, according to a lead.
The deal is split equally between a 1.25bn 2024 note that will price at mid-swaps plus 110bp, and a 1.25bn bond that will price at mid-swaps plus 190bp.
Mexico began marketing the 2024 note at mid-swaps plus 135bp area today, before revising guidance to 125bp area.
The longer tranche was offered to investors at 205bp area over mid-swaps, before tightening to 195bp area.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander are running the deal.
Mexico is rated A3 stable by Moody's, BBB+ stable by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ stable by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner)
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.