UPDATE 1-Oil contractor Saipem turns to wind to help counter downturn
* CEO says no plans to break up the company (Recasts lead, adds CEO, broker comments, shares)
LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Mexico has priced £1bn of 100-year bonds at a yield of 5.75%, a lead banker on the deal said on Wednesday.
The notes offer a coupon of 5.625%, settle on March 19 and priced at 97.834 in cash terms.
The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, opened books on the benchmark-sized deal earlier on Wednesday, and set initial price thoughts in the 6% area. Later the group announced guidance of 5.75%, plus or minus an eighth before fixing at the tight end. Global order books reached in excess of £2.2bn.
Barclays and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the SEC-registered issue.
* CEO says no plans to break up the company (Recasts lead, adds CEO, broker comments, shares)
April 21 Insurance brokers Aon, Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) and Willis Towers Watson are being investigated by Britain's financial watchdog as part of a wider probe into aviation insurance broking, the companies said.