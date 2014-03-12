LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Mexico has priced £1bn of 100-year bonds at a yield of 5.75%, a lead banker on the deal said on Wednesday.

The notes offer a coupon of 5.625%, settle on March 19 and priced at 97.834 in cash terms.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, opened books on the benchmark-sized deal earlier on Wednesday, and set initial price thoughts in the 6% area. Later the group announced guidance of 5.75%, plus or minus an eighth before fixing at the tight end. Global order books reached in excess of £2.2bn.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the SEC-registered issue.