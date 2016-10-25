BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 (IFR) - United Mexican States has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering of a long eight-year bond and a tap of its 3.375% note due November 2031, according to a lead bank.
Guidance has been set at 135bp area over mid-swaps for the benchmark January 2025 tranche. That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 140bp-145bp.
Guidance has been set at a yield of 2.35% area on the 15-year tranche. The tap was initially marketed at 2.45% area.
Bookrunners on the SEC-registered unsecured deal are BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Santander.
Expected ratings on the transaction are A3 negative/BBB+ negative/BBB+ stable. The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.