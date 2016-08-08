MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico launched a US$2.76bn two-part bond sale on Monday after generating a book of close to US$9bn, one of the lead banks told IFR.
The sovereign set a final spread of US Treasuries plus 205bp on a US$2bn 30-year, at the tight end of 210bp area guidance and inside initial price thoughts of 225bp area.
It also launched a US$760m tap of its January 2026 bond at T+145bp, also at the tight end of guidance of T+150bp area and inside IPTs of T+165bp area.
Proceeds are going to buy back up to all of Mexico's roughly US$2.67bn of outstanding 5.625% 2017s.
Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds later on Monday. Expected ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+ (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market