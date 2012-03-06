MEXICO CITY, March 6 Brazil is holding up efforts to resolve a trade dispute over autos with Mexico because it has not replied to an invitation sent last week to restart talks, a Mexican government official said on Tuesday.

Brazil's threats to scrap a decade-old automotive trade agreement has led to terse exchanges between Latin America's two biggest economies. Mexico last week refused to submit to the Brazilian demands.

Brazil wants to set an upper limit on vehicle imports from Mexico, and several other conditions, after a surge in car exports from Mexico. Mexican lawmakers have said Brazil is not playing fair because of Mexico's export success.

Mexico had said it expected the matter to be resolved in negotiations in Mexico City this week, but an official from Mexico's Economy Ministry said Brazil had still not replied to last week's invitation to take part in the talks.

"We're waiting and are very ready to start talks so as not to draw out the uncertainty this subject is causing," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Mexico really wants to make progress on these negotiations, but we need Brazil to respond," the official added.

Government officials in Brazil, which has stepped up trade measures and capital controls to try and shield its local manufacturers from a strengthening currency, were not immediately available for comment on the invitation.

Auto trade between the two countries reached about $2.4 billion in 2011, with Brazil on the losing end of a $1.7 billion deficit - more than double that of the previous year. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Jefferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Editing by Leslie Adler)