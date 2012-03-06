MEXICO CITY, March 6 Brazil is holding up
efforts to resolve a trade dispute over autos with Mexico
because it has not replied to an invitation sent last week to
restart talks, a Mexican government official said on Tuesday.
Brazil's threats to scrap a decade-old automotive trade
agreement has led to terse exchanges between Latin America's two
biggest economies. Mexico last week refused to submit to the
Brazilian demands.
Brazil wants to set an upper limit on vehicle imports from
Mexico, and several other conditions, after a surge in car
exports from Mexico. Mexican lawmakers have said Brazil is not
playing fair because of Mexico's export success.
Mexico had said it expected the matter to be resolved in
negotiations in Mexico City this week, but an official from
Mexico's Economy Ministry said Brazil had still not replied to
last week's invitation to take part in the talks.
"We're waiting and are very ready to start talks so as not
to draw out the uncertainty this subject is causing," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Mexico really wants to make progress on these negotiations,
but we need Brazil to respond," the official added.
Government officials in Brazil, which has stepped up trade
measures and capital controls to try and shield its local
manufacturers from a strengthening currency, were not
immediately available for comment on the invitation.
Auto trade between the two countries reached about $2.4
billion in 2011, with Brazil on the losing end of a $1.7 billion
deficit - more than double that of the previous year.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Jefferson Ribeiro in
Brasilia; Editing by Leslie Adler)