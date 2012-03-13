MEXICO CITY, March 12 Latin America's top
two economies will renew talks to save an auto trade deal this
week after negotiations hit a stalemate over Brazil's demand for
Mexico to cut back its exports by more than a third.
Brazil demanded Mexico renegotiate their auto trade deal,
signed in 2002, after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent
in 2011, contributing to a glut of imports that pushed Brazilian
auto plants to temporarily shutter production.
Brazil's Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel will travel to
Mexico this week to hold talks with Mexico's Economy Minister,
Bruno Ferrari, according to a Brazilian trade ministry
spokesman. The countries' foreign ministers will also join
talks.
Talks hit a snag last week after Brazil tried to impose a
Friday deadline in a Thursday letter for Mexico to accept
slashing its auto exports to Brazil by 40 percent to about $1.4
billion a year.
Mexico rejected Brazil's attempt to impose such a short
deadline on delicate trade talks, and offered instead to limit
its exports at current levels for several years. Mexico shiped
147,000 vehicles worth $2.4 billion last year to Brazil.
"It appears they have lost the intention to reach an
agreement," a Mexican official said Monday on condition of
anonymity when asked about Brazil's deadline. "It is a good sign
that they are coming to negotiate," he added.
Brazil is trying to shield its struggling auto industry from
a strong currency that is making local-made models less
competitive against imports and dragging down growth in Latin
America's biggest economy.
Analysts say the tough line taken by Brazil shows how the
South American giant has become more and more assertive thanks
to a sustained period of growth in recent years that has pulled
the country into the front rank of global economies.
A Brazilian official said on Monday the country was still
willing to invoke an exit clause built into the trade deal. "But
the idea is to negotiate," he said.
Brazil wants to liberalize trade on heavy vehicles, a move
that could favor Brazilian exports to Mexico. Brazil also wants
Mexico to raise the amount of Latin American-made auto parts
used in its cars to 45 percent from a current 35 percent.
The spat is also threatening to derail talks toward a wider
free trade deal between Brazil and Mexico that were launched in
late 2010.
Mexico has been a leading proponent of free trade and its
exports make up nearly a third of its economy. Brazil has been
far more skeptical of tearing down trade barriers and exports
make up little more than one-tenth of its economy.
