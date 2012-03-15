MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico and Brazil
are "very close" to reaching an agreement over a disputed auto
trade deal, a Brazilian official told Reuters on Thursday.
Brazil has demanded Mexico curb auto exports to Latin
America's biggest economy by more than a third, and has been
threatening to pull out of the deal following a rapid increase
in Mexican auto exports to Brazil.
The issue of quotas has already been agreed, according to
the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official
gave no further details on the quota.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)