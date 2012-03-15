* Brazil's trade minister says Mexico agrees to quota

* Mexico says measures will be temporary

* Dispute follows sharp rise in Mexican exports to Brazil

By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico yielded to Brazilian pressure to slash its auto sales to the southern giant, fixing an export quota for the next three years to save a decade-old trade agreement between Latin America's two biggest economies.

Mexico's Economy Minster Bruno Ferrari said on Thursday that Mexico had agreed to curb its auto exports to Brazil on to an average of about $1.55 billion over the next three years.

Brazil made its demands after the value of Mexican car exports jumped by around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's automakers.

The fixed quota is reciprocal, and free trade between the two will resume after three years, according to the agreement.

Ferrari said Mexico and Brazil had also agreed that Mexico would raise the proportion of auto parts it sources from Latin America to 40 percent in five years - from 30 percent now.

Mexico's concessions were close to what Brazil had asked for on the two points, and will take Mexico's exports to a level way below the $2.4 billion worth that Mexican trade figures showed it had exported to its southern trading partner last year.

Mexican free trade advocates were upset by the deal.

"They (Brazil) are being total bullies and we are just accepting and saying 'yes.' I think it is a very bad sign that Mexico just agreed like that," said Luz Maria de la Mora, a trade expert and former Mexican official who helped negotiate the original auto deal.

However, analysts believe Brazil's gains in the trade dispute may be a hollow victory that will do little to stem a steep slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

The dispute has undermined relations between Latin America's top two economies and laid bare the differences between free-trade disciple Mexico and Brazil, which is increasingly resorting to protectionist measures.

Brazil said earlier on Thursday that it had backed down from another demand to open up trade in trucks.

Brazil had initially asked Mexico to cut its annual exports to $1.4 billion per year for three years and raise the amount of Latin American parts used in Mexican-made cars to 35 percent in 2012 from 30 percent - increasing gradually to 45 percent.

Brazil's bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could upset countries like the United States that provide components for cars made in Mexico. It could also dent the investment plans of Asian carmakers based in Mexico.

Analysts said Brazil may succeed in curbing its trade deficit with Mexico, but that a quota on Mexican exports will not solve the issues that are making Brazilian automakers less competitive than their Mexican rivals.

Manufacturers in Brazil have been hurt by a local currency that is stronger than Mexico's peso, while also facing high local taxes and wages. Brazil is desperate to prop up its industries after output slumped last year in the face of cheap imports from China, Mexico and other countries.

INVESTMENTS ENDANGERED

Asian automakers based in Mexico have significantly ramped up exports to Brazil in recent years, using the relative weakness of the Mexican peso and the strength of the Brazilian real to supercharge profits.

Brazil's move to limit commerce could endanger recently announced plans by Honda and Mazda to build factories in Guanajuato state. It could also affect Nissan's plans to build a plant in Aguascalientes state.

Auto industry experts said companies have made Mexican investments based partly on expectations that Mexico would have unfettered access to the Brazilian market.

"Firms like Mazda came to Mexico thinking precisely about the Brazilian market," said Armando Soto, an auto industry consultant at Kaso y Asociados in Mexico City.

In terms of total car exports from Mexico, U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co led the pack last year, followed by Germany's Volkswagen.