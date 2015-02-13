(Recasts, adds quotes, details of meetings)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON Feb 12 Brazilian Trade Minister
Armando Monteiro said on Thursday he does not see much chance of
agreeing on a tax treaty with the United States in the short
term.
In an interview during a visit to Washington, his first
overseas trip as minister, Monteiro said double taxation, which
was discussed during a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman, was a complicated issue.
A tax treaty would eliminate double taxation of income,
something which currently acts as a disincentive for U.S. firms
interested in setting up or investing in Brazil.
"I don't see much possibility of progressing further with
this question in the short term," he said, after talks with U.S.
officials which focused on trade facilitation and regulatory
convergence between the two countries.
Monteiro did not hold out much hope of resolving the issue
during a presidential visit, noting that there was no date set
for President Dilma Rousseff to visit the United States.
But he said there could be progress on other issues, for
example exports of Brazilian beef to the United States, in the
lead-up to such a visit.
"The conditions are there and present to move towards an
agreement," Monteiro said.
He dismissed the prospect that a corruption scandal at
flagship oil company Petrobras might put U.S. firms off
investing in Latin America's largest economy, saying there were
plenty of opportunities, particularly in infrastructure.
Petrobras is ensnared in a huge graft and bribery scheme,
with former executives accused of conspiring with construction
and engineering firms to overcharge for projects and then kick
money back to political parties, including Rousseff's own
Workers Party.
The government has vowed to rein in government spending and
Monteiro said government export programs could be cut back,
although they would not be scrapped.
Monteiro also said he would seek to renew Brazil's auto
quota agreement with Mexico, albeit with some changes.
"Our position is that Brazil must seek to renew the
agreement while seeking adjustments in that agreement," he said.
He would not rule out decreasing the quotas under that
agreement, but said they were unlikely to be increased.
"In my opinion I don't think there is a chance" of an
increase, he said.
