MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico's telecom watchdog Cofetel on Wednesday approved a plan for the auction of two new nation-wide broadcast television channels, a move that could challenge the dominance of media giants Televisa and TV Azteca.

After months of discussions, Cofetel finally gave the green light to the proposal, which it said in a release was "the first auction of television frequencies in the history of the country."

Televisa and TV Azteca have a combined 95 percent share of Mexico's broadcast television market, plus half of the cable television industry.

Neither of the companies has had to bid for operation rights. It was still not clear if Televisa and TV Azteca would be allowed in the auction, however market watches have said it could clear the way for Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim to eventually enter the country's broadcast television market.

Cofetel said the auction was aimed at promoting diversity of content, boosting competition, and giving viewers information and entertainment alternatives.

It could take between six months and a year before the auction takes place, said an industry source with knowledge of the telecom industry who asked not to be named.

Cofetel will have to coordinate with its competition counterpart Cofeco to establish the final terms of the auction plan.

Televisa and TV Azteca joined forces last year to challenge Slim and take a chunk of Mexico's phone market, which is dominated by companies belonging to the world's richest man.

Televisa bid $1.6 billion for half of TV Azteca's sister company, cell phone firm Iusacell. Mexican regulators on Wednesday reached a decision on the deal, which they will announce later.

Slim's company America Movil has 14 million satellite and cable television subscribers across Latin America, but all outside Mexico.

The billionaire has unsuccessfully tried to tap into the television market in his home country of Mexico, but regulators have voiced concerns that the world's richest man could use his muscle to squeeze existing companies.

Televisa tracks its origins to a little radio station in downtown Mexico City that opened shop in 1930. Twenty years later, it obtained the first license for a television channel in Mexico.

TV Azteca was born from the privatization of government-owned television company Imevision in 1993.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.