By Cyntia Barrera
| MEXICO CITY, June 6
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico's telecom watchdog
Cofetel on Wednesday approved a plan for the auction of two new
nation-wide broadcast television channels, a move that could
challenge the dominance of media giants Televisa and TV Azteca.
After months of discussions, Cofetel finally gave the green
light to the proposal, which it said in a release was "the first
auction of television frequencies in the history of the
country."
Televisa and TV Azteca have a
combined 95 percent share of Mexico's broadcast television
market, plus half of the cable television industry.
Neither of the companies has had to bid for operation
rights. It was still not clear if Televisa and TV Azteca would
be allowed in the auction, however market watches have said it
could clear the way for Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim to eventually
enter the country's broadcast television market.
Cofetel said the auction was aimed at promoting diversity of
content, boosting competition, and giving viewers information
and entertainment alternatives.
It could take between six months and a year before the
auction takes place, said an industry source with knowledge of
the telecom industry who asked not to be named.
Cofetel will have to coordinate with its competition
counterpart Cofeco to establish the final terms of the auction
plan.
Televisa and TV Azteca joined forces last year to challenge
Slim and take a chunk of Mexico's phone market, which is
dominated by companies belonging to the world's richest man.
Televisa bid $1.6 billion for half of TV Azteca's sister
company, cell phone firm Iusacell. Mexican regulators on
Wednesday reached a decision on the deal, which they will
announce later.
Slim's company America Movil has 14 million
satellite and cable television subscribers across Latin America,
but all outside Mexico.
The billionaire has unsuccessfully tried to tap into the
television market in his home country of Mexico, but regulators
have voiced concerns that the world's richest man could use his
muscle to squeeze existing companies.
Televisa tracks its origins to a little radio station in
downtown Mexico City that opened shop in 1930. Twenty years
later, it obtained the first license for a television channel in
Mexico.
TV Azteca was born from the privatization of
government-owned television company Imevision in 1993.
Neither company was immediately available for comment.