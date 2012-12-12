MEXICO CITY Dec 12 Mexico's finance committee
in the lower house of Congress has approved the income bill of
the government's 2013 budget proposal early Wednesday, slightly
raising the estimate for the expected price of the country's
crude oil, the government said on Wednesday.
The committee's approval, following a late night of debate
on Tuesday, sets the bill up for a vote by the full lower house
later on Wednesday. The income bill will then head to the
senate.
The committee unanimously approved the income bill with
several slight modifications, including raising the estimated
price for Mexico's crude mix in 2013 to $86 per barrel compared
to the government's proposal of $84.90, the lower house said in
a statement, ra ising the contribution from state oil monopoly
Pemex.
Mexico depends on income from the state oil monopoly Pemex
to fund nearly one-third of the federal budget, a nd the increase
in the oil estimate will give the lawmakers more funds to
allocate
President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, which took
power on Dec. 1, submitted its 2013 income and spending plan on
Friday that projects Latin America's second biggest economy
would grow 3.5 percent next year, down from an estimated 3.9
percent in 2012.
Lawmakers raised projected income next year to 3.956
trillion Mexican pesos ($310.17 billion) from the government's
proposal of 3.931 trillion pesos, the statement said.
Once the full lower house and senate approve the income
bill, the lower house must pass the 2013 spending bill before
the end of the year.
The 2013 budget proposes only a slight increase in spending
over 2012 and Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday
that lawmakers will need to approve a tax reform bill next year
in order to fund Pena Nieto's plans to boost the economy.
Upon taking office, Pena Nieto brokered a deal with major
opposition parties to jointly back a series of proposals that
includes more infrastructure spending and an overhaul of
Mexico's social security safety net.