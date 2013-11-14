MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico's lower house of
Congress early on Thursday passed the federal spending plan for
next year, completing approval for the budget, which proposes
running a deficit in 2014 to lift the country's struggling
economy.
The budget for 2014 foresees additional tax revenues worth
just over 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) as it
includes a package of fiscal measures the government hopes will
increase the tax take by around 2.5 percent of GDP by 2018.
The almost 4.5 trillion peso ($343.11 billion) budget now
passes to President Enrique Pena Nieto for approval. That is
expected to be a formality.
The Mexican economy, Latin America's second biggest, is
undergoing its toughest year since 2009, with the central bank
forecasting growth of between 0.9 and 1.4 percent in 2013.
The government plans to run a budget deficit of 1.5 percent
of GDP next year. In 2014, the central bank sees the economy
expanding by between 3 and 4 percent.