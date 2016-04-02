MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it expects to cut spending by a further 175.1 billion pesos ($10.10 billion) as low oil prices keep pressure on the budget.

The ministry said it expects economic growth to come in at a range of 2.6 to 3.6 percent in 2017.

That compares with a central bank growth forecast of between 2.0 and 3.0 percent for 2016. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)