Nov 15 Mexican lawmakers approved a 2012 budget on Tuesday that will drive the country's fiscal deficit higher than the plan proposed by the government, but the increase has not worried markets or credit rating agencies.

Mexico's Congress approved the expenditure side of the budget, the final step in its passage into law. For details, see [ID:nN1E79J1QZ]

2012 2012 2011

AS APPROVED GOVT PROPOSAL AS APPROVED ============================================================ GDP +3.3 +3.5 +3.9 Oil price $84.9/bbl $84.9/bbl $65.4/bbl Oil output 2.56 mln bpd 2.55 mln bpd 2.55 mln bpd Deficit* 0.4 pct/GDP 0.2 pct/GDP 0.5 pct/GDP Exchange rate 12.80/dlr 12.20/dlr ------ * deficit does not include investment by state oil firm Pemex ============================================================== ($1=13.18 Mexico pesos) (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)