MEXICO CITY, July 20 A bus skidded off the road
on Friday in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, killing 21
passengers and injuring at least 29 others, officials said.
The accident occurred on the Chapalilla-Tequepexpan bridge
on the road between the cities of Tepic and Guadalajara, said
Omar Landazuri of the Nayarit civil protection authorities.
Landazuri said that children were among the dead, but could
not say how many. No other vehicles were involved in the
accident.
The "Express Oro Tours" bus was coming from Chihuahua in
northern Mexico and heading to the tourist area of Rincon de
Guayabitos in Nayarit, Landazuri said.
Investigators were looking at two possible causes for why
the bus skidded off the road.
"Possibly the brakes didn't work or maybe the driver fell
asleep," said Landazuri.
Bus crashes are common in Latin America, where roads can be
poor.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Eric Beech)