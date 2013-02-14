* Company says some toilets working
* "Condiment burgers" and cold onion sandwiches for dinner
* Plastic 'biohazard' bags serve as improvised toilets
By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala., Feb 13 More than 4,220 people on
the stricken cruise ship Carnival Triumph faced another night of
what some have described as hellish conditions on Wednesday, as
the company said it was offering passengers an additional $500
in compensation for their hardship.
The 893-foot (272 meter) vessel has been without propulsion
and running on emergency generator power since Sunday, when an
engine room fire left it adrift off Mexico's southern Yucatan
Peninsula. It is being hauled by tugboats to Mobile, Alabama,
where it is due to arrive no later than Thursday.
The ship's is operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, the
flagship brand of Miami-based Carnival Corp, the global
cruise industry giant.
Earlier this week, some passengers who contacted relatives
and media before their cellphone batteries died reported a
horrific situation, saying the ship was awash in raw sewage from
overflowing toilets and running short on food and water.
Kim McKerreghan told television news network CNN that her
husband and young daughter said in a call from aboard the ship
on Monday that passengers were being forced to defecate in
plastic bags due to a shortage of working toilets and that meals
consisted of sandwiches with only condiments or onions.
Nick Ware, whose mother is among the Triumph passengers,
told the network, "Once the meat for the burgers ran out, they
were basically just eating condiment hamburgers. Just, you know,
whatever condiments they could get on a bun."
He said some passengers had been instructed to use "red
biohazard bags" as makeshift toilets on Monday.
The ship left Galveston, Texas, last Thursday carrying 3,143
passengers and 1,086 crew and had been due to return there on
Monday.
Carnival Corp spokesman Vance Gulliksen has stopped short of
denying some of the more alarming reports about conditions
aboard the Triumph. But he told Reuters on Wednesday that a
technical team on board had succeeded in gradually restoring
auxiliary power to operate some basic hotel functions.
"Public and cabin toilets are operational in certain
sections of the ship and some power in the Lido dining area is
providing for hot coffee and limited hot food service," he said.
He did not elaborate on the number of working toilets for
the 4,229 people but said the ship had cold running water and
that three Carnival ships had rendezvoused with the Triumph to
provide additional supplies and meals.
On Tuesday, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
said it had launched an investigation into the cause of the
Triumph fire. But it said the Bahamas Maritime Authority was the
primary investigative agency, since the ship was a Bahamian
flagged vessel.
Carnival Cruise Lines had already said passengers would
receive a full credit for the cruise plus transportation
expenses and a future cruise credit equal to the amount paid for
the Triumph voyage.
In a statement late on Wednesday, Carnival Cruise Lines
President and Chief Executive Gerry Cahill said the company had
decided to add further payment of $500 per person to help
compensate passengers for "very challenging circumstances"
aboard the ship.
"We are very sorry for what our guests have had to endure,"
Cahill said.
The troubles on the Carnival Triumph occurred a little more
than a year after 32 people were killed when the Costa
Concordia, a luxury cruise ship operated by Carnival's Costa
Cruises brand, was grounded on rocks off the Tuscan island of
Giglio in Italy.
Shares in Miami-based Carnival closed down 4 percent at
$37.46 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange after the
company said voyage disruptions and repair costs related to the
Carnival Triumph could shave as much as 10 cents per share off
its second-half earnings.