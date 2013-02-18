Feb 18 The fire on board the Carnival Corp
cruise ship that drifted for days in the Gulf of Mexico
awash in raw sewage started from fuel from a leaking diesel
engine line that ignited, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.
More than 4,200 passenger and crew were stranded for five
days last week on board the Triumph cruise ship, a journey
followed closely by U.S. cable television news stations that
regaled audiences with details about backed-up plumbing and
overflowing toilets on board the damaged vessel.
The ship was towed into port in Mobile, Alabama late on
Thursday.
The fuel leaked from a diesel fuel oil return line that was
touching a hot surface and caught fire, said U.S. Coast Guard
Lieutenant Commander Teresa Hatfield in a conference call with
reporters.
The investigation into the incident, which also is being
studied by the National Transportation Safety Board, is likely
to take as long as six months, she said.
There was no indication the fire was intentional, she said.