MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's Grupo Carso, the
conglomerate controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is to spin
off around $571 million of assets to form three separate
drilling companies, according to advisories posted in the
official government gazette on Tuesday.
Shareholders in Operadora Cicsa, Carso Infraestructura y
Construccion and Grupo Condumex, all subsidiaries of Grupo Carso
, voted to spin off assets, liabilities and equity
into three separate companies, the advisories said.
While the advisories do not specify what kind of drilling
the companies will do, the announcement comes as Mexico opens
its ailing oil and gas industries as part of an economic reform
drive.
The decision, taken on Oct. 2 and 3, will mean the transfer
of around 7.67 billion pesos ($570.61 million) worth of assets.
It will become effective on Nov. 30, subject to certain
conditions.
The advisories are signed by Alejandro Archundia, the board
secretary for each of the subsidiaries.
A spokesman for Grupo Carso was not immediately available to
comment on the advisories.
Many of Slim's ventures began as part of Grupo Carso,
including his mining company Minera Frisco and
real estate firm Inmuebles Carso. Slim also
purchased his original stake in former state telecoms operator
Telmex, now the fixed-line unit of America Movil, via
Carso.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto earlier this year
signed a comprehensive energy reform into law, hoping to lure
billions of dollars in investment to the country's ailing oil,
gas and electricity sectors.
(1 US dollar = 13.4417 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)