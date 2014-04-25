BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Billionaire Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit as lower sales and financing costs offset a dip in revenue.
The conglomerate's businesses, which include construction, retail, real estate and oil services among others, reported a 4.5 percent lower revenue in the January-March period compared with the year earlier.
Profit rose 21 percent to 1.689 billion pesos ($129 million) from 1.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, helped by lower debt payments and a drop in sales costs that outpaced the revenue decline.
The retail division, which includes Slim's Sanborns chain of cafes and his Sears department stores among others, reported a drop in same-store sales of between 2 percent and 5.8 percent, reflecting weaker consumer spending.
Carso's industrial division reported lower revenue from all its businesses except its transformers unit and a unit that builds cables for cars.
The infrastructure and construction division also reported broadly lower revenue, except in its cable-laying and civil engineering businesses.
Slim's biggest business, phone company America Movil , is due to report first-quarter results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
