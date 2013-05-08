MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens on Wednesday said Latin America's No. 2 economy was witnessing significant capital inflows despite a March interest rate cut.

The bank cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a record low of 4 percent in March, taking advantage of a temporary dip in inflation in what many saw as a move to tame the rise of the local peso and strong capital inflows.