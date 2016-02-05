MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's economy should grow slightly more than 2.5 percent this year, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.

Prelimary data last month showed Latin America's second largest economy grew by about 2.5 percent in 2015, helped by consumer spending even as industrial expansion ground to a halt in the fourth quarter.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Carstens said inflation expectations have remained stable despite a slump in the peso, which has hit a series of record lows. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)