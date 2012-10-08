MEXICO CITY Oct 8 The recent appreciation by the peso currency should help mitigate the impact of higher prices in Mexico, central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying on Monday.

"There's a very important mitigating factor looking forward which is that the exchange rate has appreciated significantly in the past month, which mitigates the impact of higher commodity prices and of some of the goods in dollars," Carstens told newspaper 24 Horas in an interview.