MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexican central bank
governor Agustin Carstens on Friday forecast inflation would be
contained in the medium term, adding that a marked decline in
the peso currency against the dollar had done little to stoke
price pressures.
"It's unlikely for us to move to a much higher level of
inflation in the medium and long term," Carstens told a local
radio station.
Mexican inflation has eased to the central bank's 3 percent
target for the first time in nearly 9 years, despite a historic
slump in the peso, which has been hit by falling oil prices and
anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
"We have seen very little pass-through to inflation from
exchange rate fluctuations," Carstens added.
In a separate interview, Carstens said he believed the
Mexican currency was undervalued.
