By Jean Luis Arce
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 20 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday he did not rule out
discretionary intervention to support the Mexican peso,
describing the currency as "undervalued."
Mexico's peso has fallen this month to historic lows against
the dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that an
imminent hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve may
spur capital flight from emerging markets.
The bank has so far launched two dollar auction programs to
boost liquidity and stabilize the foreign exchange market, but
could take further action, Carstens said.
"In an instance of highly erratic movements of a speculative
nature, we do not rule out the possibility of a discretionary
intervention ... but it would really be an extraordinary case,"
Carstens said at a banking conference in Acapulco.
In an interview with newspaper El Universal published on
Friday, Carstens said the peso was "undervalued" due to market
over-reaction to concern over shifts in U.S. monetary policy.
The peso firmed 1.8 percent on Friday morning to below 15.00
per dollar .
Speaking on local radio, Carstens said the marked decline in
the peso had done little to stoke price pressures, adding that
inflation would be contained in the medium term.
Mexican inflation has eased to the central bank's 3 percent
target for the first time in nearly 9 years, supporting bets
that the bank will leave interest rates at a record low in its
upcoming interest rates decision next Thursday.
Speculation has swirled about whether Mexico's central bank
would raise interest rates before the Fed, which is expected to
move later this year. Analysts polled by Reuters are evenly
split, and Carstens on Friday shed little new light on the
subject.
"The main scenario would be ... that we wait for information
[about the Fed's actions] but again, there could be foreseeable
eventualities that might make it convenient to act at different
moments," he said.
