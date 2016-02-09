MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday that Mexico's government should start preparing itself for a low oil price scenario in 2017.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said earlier on Monday that the government should get ready for lower spending next year, as government revenues have been hit by a slump in oil prices and weaker production from state oil giant Pemex. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)