By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 23 Central banks in rich
countries cannot ignore the international effects of their
policies, and conducting monetary policy in a vacuum could spark
another financial crisis, Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens said on Friday.
Speaking at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual Jackson
Hole conference, Carstens warned about the dangers of a
mismanaged exit from unconventional monetary policies in
countries like the United States for their developing world
counterparts.
Advanced economy central banks need to mind the spillover
effects of their actions, he said. Otherwise the lingering
crisis will be reactivated but probably with new actors.
Emerging market currencies have come under heavy selling
pressure recently following signals from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that it may be getting ready to dial back the pace of
its bond-buying monetary stimulus.
"It would be desirable for advanced economies to implement a
more predictable exit," he said in remarks as a part of a panel
discussion. "Better communication, speaking with one voice, is
very important."
Mexico's economy shrank for the first time since 2009 in the
second quarter. Lower government spending, sluggish consumption
and weak demand for exports hammered industry and services,
prompting the government to slash its growth outlook.
However, many analysts still believe the central bank will
keep interest rates on hold as it watches for the withdrawal of
U.S. economic stimulus measures and forecasts a pickup in growth
in the second half of 2013.