CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that volatility in local markets could ease if the situation involving U.S. Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump "resolves itself."
Speaking on local radio, Carstens also said the peso has been helped by the central bank's decision to hike rates by 50 basis points last month, as well as Trump's loss of ground in the U.S. presidential race.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.