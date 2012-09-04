MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican marines have caught the leader of the country's Gulf Cartel, Mario Cardenas, in one of the highest-profile arrests in months in President Felipe Calderon's war on drug gangs, a senior marine source said on Tuesday.

Cardenas, who has run the cartel since his brother, former leader Antonio Cardenas or "Tony Tormenta," was killed in a 2010 gunfight with the Mexican government, was captured in the north-eastern state of Tamaulipas on Monday, the source told Reuters.

The Gulf Cartel's power has waned in recent years in a feud with Mexico's most brutal gang, the Zetas, which began life providing protection to its operations in north-eastern Mexico.